Himachal's apple season: Arrivals jump 41% to 1.7cr boxes
India
Himachal Pradesh's apple season is booming this year, with arrivals jumping 41% to 1.7 crore boxes between June and mid-September—even after heavy rains made things tricky.
Shimla and Kinnaur led the way, selling over a crore boxes, thanks to quick road repairs and government support.
HPMC doubles apple procurement
The state's marketing corporation (HPMC) has doubled its apple procurement to more than 55,000 metric tons using 274 collection centers.
Processing plants are running at full speed, handling around 400 tons daily.
Chief Minister Sukhu has promised to keep backing farmers with schemes like Universal Carton to make sure they get fair prices and aren't taken advantage of.