Modi pays for hemp slippers for Kashi Vishwanath temple priests
After noticing priests working barefoot in the cold during his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arranged for special hemp slippers—called "pulla"—for the Kashi Vishwanath temple priests.
These slippers are handmade by women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from Himachal Pradesh.
Slippers are made from hemp bark fiber
"Pulla" slippers are made from hemp bark fiber, so they're considered pure and allowed inside temples where regular shoes aren't.
By spotting a real problem and acting on it, Modi not only helped keep the priests comfortable during rituals but also supported women artisans at the grassroots level.
Paid ₹12,000 out of his own pocket
Modi paid ₹12,000 out of his own pocket to these SHGs and made sure to request a bill—showing support for both tradition and small businesses in a simple but thoughtful way.