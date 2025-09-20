Modi to launch ₹42,000cr Arunachal Frontier Highway on September 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the Northeast on September 22 to launch the Arunachal Frontier Highway—a massive 1,840-km route built for ₹42,000 crore.
This new highway runs parallel to the McMahon Line along the India-China border, linking Nafra in Tawang to Vijaynagar in Changlang.
It's designed as a strategic corridor at the edge of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Project to boost connectivity, national security
The project isn't just about easier road trips—it's a big push for better connectivity and security in one of India's most remote regions.
Called NH-913, it will help people reach far-flung areas of Arunachal Pradesh and make it easier for troops and supplies to move through tough mountain terrain.
The government sees it as a key step toward stronger infrastructure and national security in the border zone.