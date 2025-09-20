UP: Police take doctor away from emergency shift to treat SSP
In Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, police officers reportedly took Dr. Rahul Babu away from his emergency shift at the district hospital late Wednesday night, so he could treat the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) mother.
Despite Dr. Babu's objections—he had other patients to care for—officers allegedly insisted he come with them, even taking his phone.
The incident was caught on hospital CCTV and quickly set off protests by medical staff.
Inquiry ordered; 2 cops sent to police lines
SSP Brijesh Srivastava has denied ordering the doctor's removal and called for an inquiry, saying he only requested a private doctor through official channels.
Two police personnel have been sent to police lines while authorities investigate.
After doctors protested by shutting down outpatient services for nearly two hours on September 18, officials promised accountability and steps to prevent this in future—leading staff to resume work later that day.