UP: Police take doctor away from emergency shift to treat SSP

Inquiry ordered; 2 cops sent to police lines

SSP Brijesh Srivastava has denied ordering the doctor's removal and called for an inquiry, saying he only requested a private doctor through official channels.

Two police personnel have been sent to police lines while authorities investigate.

After doctors protested by shutting down outpatient services for nearly two hours on September 18, officials promised accountability and steps to prevent this in future—leading staff to resume work later that day.