US ends Iran sanctions waiver for India's Chabahar port

India's stakes in Chabahar

Chabahar isn't just any port—it's India's gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, letting them bypass Pakistan for trade and aid.

With this waiver gone, India faces big hurdles: buying equipment and funding upgrades gets tricky, projects may stall, and their influence in the region could shrink.

India signed a long-term agreement covering IGPL's operations at Chabahar for 10 years in 2024 and has committed over $120 million to Chabahar—so this setback hits both their wallet and strategic plans hard.