US ends Iran sanctions waiver for India's Chabahar port
The US is ending a key sanctions waiver that let India help develop Iran's Chabahar Port.
Starting September 29, anyone tied to the port could face penalties under tough US laws targeting Iran.
This move is part of Washington's ongoing push to isolate Tehran and align with Trump's "maximum pressure policy to isolate the Iranian regime."
India's stakes in Chabahar
Chabahar isn't just any port—it's India's gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, letting them bypass Pakistan for trade and aid.
With this waiver gone, India faces big hurdles: buying equipment and funding upgrades gets tricky, projects may stall, and their influence in the region could shrink.
India signed a long-term agreement covering IGPL's operations at Chabahar for 10 years in 2024 and has committed over $120 million to Chabahar—so this setback hits both their wallet and strategic plans hard.