J&K MP on hunger strike in jail over Kashmir issue

Rashid's protest highlights his ongoing political struggle

According to his party spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, this hunger strike calls out what he describes as "hypocrisy" from leaders of both countries.

Rashid also criticizes Pakistan for sidelining Kashmiri voices while engaging with Indian cricketers.

Even from jail, he remains a prominent political figure—he won his Baramulla seat in the 2024 elections—and hopes his protest will push for real respect for Kashmiris's rights and more honest discussion about their issues.