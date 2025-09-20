Next Article
Engaged by every PM's leadership on Kashmir issue: Yasin Malik
Yasin Malik, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), told the Delhi High Court he has been engaged by the leadership of every Indian Prime Minister from V.P. Singh to Narendra Modi regarding the Kashmir issue.
Malik, who's been in Tihar Jail since 2019, made this claim in a recent affidavit.
Malik's affidavit in court
Malik highlighted his 1994 move to declare a unilateral ceasefire and shift to non-violent methods after being released from jail.
He says his bail in several militancy cases was part of that peace deal during P.V. Narasimha Rao's government.
Now, he argues that reopening those old cases breaks promises made back then and risks undoing years of progress toward a peaceful solution.