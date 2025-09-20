Engaged by every PM's leadership on Kashmir issue: Yasin Malik

Malik's affidavit in court

Malik highlighted his 1994 move to declare a unilateral ceasefire and shift to non-violent methods after being released from jail.

He says his bail in several militancy cases was part of that peace deal during P.V. Narasimha Rao's government.

Now, he argues that reopening those old cases breaks promises made back then and risks undoing years of progress toward a peaceful solution.