MEA warns against fake job offers in Iran
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has put out a heads-up for anyone considering jobs in Iran.
There have been recent cases of fake job offers luring Indians to Iran, where some have ended up kidnapped by criminal gangs demanding ransom from their families.
Visa-free entry for Indians is only for tourism
The MEA stressed that Iran's visa-free entry for Indians is strictly for tourism—not work.
If someone promises you a visa-free job, it may be linked to criminal activity.
Officials urge everyone to double-check any overseas offers and stay extra cautious to avoid falling into these traps.