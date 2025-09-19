Madhya Pradesh: 3 sadhus die in accident, 1 missing India Sep 19, 2025

A car carrying seven sadhus (Hindu holy men) met with a serious accident in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

After a tire burst, the vehicle lost control, hit a tree, and fell into an open well near Tendni Khurd.

Sadly, three sadhus lost their lives. Three others were rescued and are now being treated at the district hospital.