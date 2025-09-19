Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: 3 sadhus die in accident, 1 missing
India
A car carrying seven sadhus (Hindu holy men) met with a serious accident in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
After a tire burst, the vehicle lost control, hit a tree, and fell into an open well near Tendni Khurd.
Sadly, three sadhus lost their lives. Three others were rescued and are now being treated at the district hospital.
Rescue teams are searching for the missing sadhu
Rescue teams are still searching for one missing sadhu using earth-moving equipment at the crash site.
The group was traveling from Chitrakoot to Multai when the accident happened.
Three others were rescued and admitted to the district hospital as efforts continue to find the last missing person.