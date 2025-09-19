Next Article
NewsBytes Explainer: Yudh Abhyas drill between India, US
India
The annual Yudh Abhyas drill between India and the US just finished in Alaska, with both sides teaming up to sharpen their combat skills and handle tough conditions together.
India sent a strong group this year, highlighting its commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific region.
Training in tough conditions
About 450 Indian soldiers from different units joined US troops for hands-on training—think sniper tactics, reconnaissance, and counter-IED drills—all tested over an intense 72-hour stretch.
The exercise also tackled new-age threats like cyber attacks and drones.
Started back in 2004, Yudh Abhyas, with the location alternating between India and the US over the years, helps both countries stay ready for modern challenges as partners.