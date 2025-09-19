NewsBytes Explainer: Yudh Abhyas drill between India, US

Training in tough conditions

About 450 Indian soldiers from different units joined US troops for hands-on training—think sniper tactics, reconnaissance, and counter-IED drills—all tested over an intense 72-hour stretch.

The exercise also tackled new-age threats like cyber attacks and drones.

Started back in 2004, Yudh Abhyas, with the location alternating between India and the US over the years, helps both countries stay ready for modern challenges as partners.