Durga Puja 2024: Bengal police to deploy 15,000 officers
Durga Puja is almost here (September 27-October 2), and West Bengal is gearing up for a safe celebration.
Starting from Mahalaya on September 21, the state will deploy up to 15,000 police officers across the districts, including Kolkata and other urban agglomerates.
Additional Director General Javed Shamim shared that the focus is on keeping things secure so everyone can enjoy the festival without worry.
Home guards, NCC cadets will help out
Helping out will be Home Guards, NCC cadets, and local youth volunteers to manage crowds and traffic smoothly.
Measures have been taken to ensure a swift response to any untoward incidents.
Suburban spots like Ranaghat in Nadia are getting extra attention this year—especially since Aabhijan Sangha is unveiling one of Bengal's biggest Durga idols, which is expected to draw huge crowds.
Police will also keep an eye on post-festival carnivals to make sure celebrations stay safe all around.