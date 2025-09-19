Durga Puja 2024: Bengal police to deploy 15,000 officers

Home guards, NCC cadets will help out

Helping out will be Home Guards, NCC cadets, and local youth volunteers to manage crowds and traffic smoothly.

Measures have been taken to ensure a swift response to any untoward incidents.

Suburban spots like Ranaghat in Nadia are getting extra attention this year—especially since Aabhijan Sangha is unveiling one of Bengal's biggest Durga idols, which is expected to draw huge crowds.

Police will also keep an eye on post-festival carnivals to make sure celebrations stay safe all around.