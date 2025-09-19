Rajnath to launch India's 1st overseas defense manufacturing plant India Sep 19, 2025

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is heading to Casablanca, Morocco from September 21-23, 2024, to launch India's very first defense manufacturing plant outside the country.

Set up by Tata Advanced Systems and Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, this new facility will start by building armored vehicles for the Moroccan army, with plans to expand production for the larger African market.