Next Article
Rajnath to launch India's 1st overseas defense manufacturing plant
India
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is heading to Casablanca, Morocco from September 21-23, 2024, to launch India's very first defense manufacturing plant outside the country.
Set up by Tata Advanced Systems and Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, this new facility will start by building armored vehicles for the Moroccan army, with plans to expand production for the larger African market.
Strengthening India's defense ties with Africa
Singh's visit highlights how India is stepping up its defense partnerships with Africa—think joint training, exercises, and bigger events like the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit.
The Casablanca plant isn't just about business; it's a move to build stronger ties with African countries and boost India's presence in global defense manufacturing.