Ola exec says Bengaluru should be Union Territory, sparks debate
Nikhil Gupta, who heads finance and revenue growth at Ola, wants Bengaluru to become a Union Territory, saying the city's problems—like endless traffic and potholes—are getting worse because of state politics.
On LinkedIn, he wrote that "governance here has to be de-linked from state-level politics and run with focus, accountability, and urgency."
His post has kicked off quite a debate online.
Gupta's post reflects the growing frustration among business leaders
Gupta called out political leaders for brushing off entrepreneurs' concerns about the city's messy infrastructure.
He believes Bengaluru's real strength is its talent and institutions—not politicians—and warns that without better governance, things could slide downhill fast.
His remarks echo what many in the business world have been feeling about how tough it is to get things done in India's tech capital right now.