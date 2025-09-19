Next Article
PM Modi's birthday: Charles gifts sapling, reflects India-UK climate partnership
India
On his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Kadamb sapling at his Delhi home—a thoughtful gift from King Charles III.
The gesture wasn't just about birthdays; it spotlighted both leaders' shared push for environmental action and the growing UK-India partnership on climate goals.
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'
This tree planting ties back to Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, which invites people to plant trees in honor of their mothers.
Last year, Modi had even gifted King Charles III a Sonoma tree during his UK visit—showing how green diplomacy can be personal and meaningful.