Nepal protests: India issues updated travel advisory for its citizens

The embassy is urging travelers to stay alert, follow local updates, and use the provided emergency helplines if needed.

The protests—driven by young people angry about corruption and social media bans—led to 74 deaths and major damage to government buildings.

With former PM KP Sharma Oli denying any role in the violence and calling for an investigation, stability is gradually returning to Nepal.

For anyone planning a trip or with family in Nepal, staying informed is key right now.