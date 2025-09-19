Nepal protests: India issues updated travel advisory for its citizens
After violent protests rocked Nepal earlier this month, India's Embassy in Kathmandu has updated its travel advisory for Indian nationals.
The unrest on September 8 and 9 was followed by disruptions to road and air travel, but things are now getting back to normal.
Stay alert, follow local updates
The embassy is urging travelers to stay alert, follow local updates, and use the provided emergency helplines if needed.
The protests—driven by young people angry about corruption and social media bans—led to 74 deaths and major damage to government buildings.
With former PM KP Sharma Oli denying any role in the violence and calling for an investigation, stability is gradually returning to Nepal.
For anyone planning a trip or with family in Nepal, staying informed is key right now.