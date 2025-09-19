Next Article
Indians getting kidnapped in Iran after landing on fake job
India
India has just put out a warning for anyone thinking about heading to Iran for work.
This follows several cases where Indians were lured by fake job offers, only to be kidnapped by criminal gangs once they landed.
The Ministry of External Affairs says these scams often involve promises of jobs or onward travel, but end with families being hit up for ransom.
India issues advisory for overseas job offers in Iran
The government's advisory is clear: Iran only allows visa-free entry for tourism—not employment.
If someone claims you can get a job there without a work visa, it's likely a scam and could be dangerous.
Officials urge everyone to double-check any overseas job offer involving Iran and put safety first—don't fall for risky shortcuts.