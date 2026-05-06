'Hindus only' sign at Kankalitala temple in Birbhum sparks debate

Priests affirm temples welcome, BJP distances

The temple priest clarified that the banner wasn't official. Everyone's welcome inside, though Hindus usually perform rituals.

Over at Tarapith temple, senior priest Pulak Chatterjee rejected the idea of exclusion, saying temples here have always opened their doors to all faiths: "several non-Hindu VIPs have visited the temple and paid tribute in the past without controversy"

Meanwhile, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said temples should be run by their own authorities and distanced his party from the controversy.