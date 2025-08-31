Historic: Kashmiri Pandits enter temple they abandoned in 1990s

Joint restoration is a hopeful sign for harmony in Kashmir

The reopening wasn't just about rituals like 'Mahurat' and 'Pran Pratishtha'—it was a team effort.

With help from local Muslims, Pandits restored the temple and re-established its Shivling.

One elder Muslim resident shared memories of peaceful coexistence before conflict, saying their support continues even now.

This joint restoration is a hopeful sign for harmony in Kashmir.