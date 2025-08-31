Next Article
Historic: Kashmiri Pandits enter temple they abandoned in 1990s
On August 31, 2025, Kashmiri Pandits reopened the Sharada Bhawani temple in Budgam's Ichkoot village—a place they hadn't entered since the early 1990s.
This marks their first real return home after decades away, and it's a big moment of cultural revival for central Kashmir.
Joint restoration is a hopeful sign for harmony in Kashmir
The reopening wasn't just about rituals like 'Mahurat' and 'Pran Pratishtha'—it was a team effort.
With help from local Muslims, Pandits restored the temple and re-established its Shivling.
One elder Muslim resident shared memories of peaceful coexistence before conflict, saying their support continues even now.
This joint restoration is a hopeful sign for harmony in Kashmir.