School charges ₹7.35 lakh for Grade 1: Is it worth it?
A Bengaluru school just made headlines for charging ₹7.35 lakh a year for Grade 1—yes, you read that right.
Hardik Pandya (not the cricketer) shared a snapshot of the school's 2025-26 fee structure on X, showing families pay ₹3.67 lakh per term (twice a year) plus a non-refundable ₹1 lakh admission fee.
The eye-popping total has many wondering how affordable quality education really is these days.
Debate on affordability of quality education
The internet had mixed feelings: some say these fees are way out of reach for most families, while others argue schools can set their own prices in a free market.
People even compared it to international schools like Chennai's American International School, which charges an even steeper ₹27 lakh per year.
The debate has sparked bigger conversations about rising school fees and how tough it's getting for parents—especially those from middle-income backgrounds—to give their kids good education without breaking the bank.