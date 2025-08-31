Modi invites Xi to BRICS summit in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the BRICS Summit in India in 2026. The invitation was extended during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. According to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Xi thanked PM Modi for his invitation and assured Beijing's support for New Delhi's presidency of BRICS.

Bilateral relations India, China are development partners, not rivals: PM Modi The two leaders also reiterated that India and China are "development partners" and not "rivals." They emphasized the need for a stable relationship between the two nations, which is important for their growth and development, as well as a multipolar world. PM Modi stressed peace and tranquility in border areas during his meeting with President Xi.

Border peace Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra discussed The MEA said both leaders were satisfied with the successful disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh last year. They reaffirmed their commitment to resolving boundary issues from a political perspective and supporting efforts by Special Representatives on this matter. The resumption of direct flights and the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra were also discussed as important steps toward strengthening bilateral ties between India and China.

Additional meeting PM meets Cai Qi, CCP general secretary Later in the day, PM Modi met Cai Qi of the Communist Party of China. The MEA said PM Modi shared his vision for bilateral relations with Cai and sought support to realize this vision. During their talks, President Xi emphasized that it is "the right choice for the two countries to be friends," adding that "the elephant and dragon should dance together for each other's success."