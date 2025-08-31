Modi, Xi meet at SCO, discuss border disengagement India Aug 31, 2025

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, PM Modi and China's President Xi Jinping agreed to keep their relationship independent from outside influence.

Both leaders said they're happy with the 2024 border disengagement and promised to keep working on settling boundary issues through political talks.

Xi also pushed for a more "multipolar world," hinting at wanting less US dominance, an inference based on the context of his statements.