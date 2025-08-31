Modi, Xi meet at SCO, discuss border disengagement
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, PM Modi and China's President Xi Jinping agreed to keep their relationship independent from outside influence.
Both leaders said they're happy with the 2024 border disengagement and promised to keep working on settling boundary issues through political talks.
Xi also pushed for a more "multipolar world," hinting at wanting less US dominance, an inference based on the context of his statements.
Why this meeting matters
This meeting matters because India is juggling big relationships—with China, Russia, and the US—all at once.
Modi's focus on strategic autonomy shows India wants to make its own choices, not just follow global trends.
Their renewed commitment to border peace could mean more stability for South Asia, and closer teamwork on things like fair trade and fighting terrorism—issues that affect everyone's future in the region.