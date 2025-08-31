Jammu schools shut as record rainfall triggers landslides

11 dead, rescue operations on

The extreme weather has led to tragic losses: at least 11 people have died in Ramban and Reasi districts due to cloudbursts and landslides.

Rescue teams—including the Army and disaster squads—are working nonstop.

Key highways were blocked but are slowly reopening; officials say it could take up to 25 days to fully restore road links.

The administration says they're doing everything they can to help people through this tough time.