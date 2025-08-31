Modi-Xi meet at SCO: Partners, not rivals

This meeting signals both countries want to move past old disputes—like last year's border standoff—and focus on bigger issues together.

They're teaming up to fight terrorism, push for fairer trade, and work through global groups like SCO and BRICS.

Modi also invited Xi to the 2026 BRICS Summit.

With ongoing global tensions (think US tariffs), this is India making sure it stays connected with major players while looking out for its own interests.