Goa offers ₹75,000 reward for saving endangered marine species India Aug 31, 2025

Goa just rolled out a cool new reward—₹75,000 for fishermen or individuals who rescue and release whale sharks and other endangered marine species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Announced by Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on International Whale Shark Day (August 30), this move is part of the Whale Shark Conservation Project, teaming up with the Wildlife Trust of India, the state fisheries department, and Oracle India.

The goal? To protect these endangered gentle giants and encourage the fishing community and individuals to help out.