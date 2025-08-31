Uttarakhand: Landslide at Dhauliganga Power Station, 24 workers trapped
On Sunday, a heavy landslide blocked the entrance of a tunnel at the Dhauliganga Power Station in Uttarakhand, trapping over 24 workers inside.
Despite the dramatic situation, power generation at the plant is still running smoothly and rescue teams are on-site.
Everyone in contact with authorities
Teams with JCB machines are working hard to clear the debris and hope to reopen the tunnel by evening.
The Pithoragarh superintendent of police (SP), Rekha Yadav, shared that everyone trapped is in contact with authorities and has enough food and supplies to get by for now.
Headyelectric production hasn't skipped a beat
Dharchula's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Verma reassured that hydroelectric production hasn't skipped a beat.
Officials are focused on rescuing the workers and maintaining stable operations at the power station.