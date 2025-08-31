Chennai witnesses cloudburst, heavy rainfall disrupts air travel

Chennai 's Manali area witnessed a cloudburst on Saturday night, leading to heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 10.6cm of rain from 10:00pm to 11:00pm and another 12.6cm from 11:00pm to midnight on August 30, 2025. Wimco Nagar received the highest rainfall of 15.7cm during the hour from 11:00pm to midnight on August 30, followed by Korattur with 13.7cm and New Manali Town with 10.3cm during the same period.

Rainfall impact Manali receives 27cm of rain The IMD recorded over 100mm of rainfall in several parts of Chennai. Manali received 27cm of rain while New Manali Town and Wimco Nagar received 26cm and 23cm, respectively, during a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Sunday. Other areas such as Kathivakkam (13.6cm), Tiruvottiyur (12.6cm), and Ayapakkam (12.1cm) also witnessed heavy rainfall during this period.

Airport disruptions Heavy rainfall affects air travel The heavy rainfall in Chennai also affected air travel. Three flights from Frankfurt, Mangaluru, and New Delhi were diverted to Bengaluru as they couldn't land at the city airport due to the weather conditions. However, once the weather cleared up in Chennai, passengers were flown back from Bengaluru by different flights.