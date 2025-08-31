Next Article
Man bitten by snake hiding in Crocs dies
A Bengaluru software engineer, Manju Prakash (41), sadly lost his life after being bitten by a snake that had hidden inside his Crocs sandals.
The incident happened on Saturday at his home in Ranganatha Layout.
Prakash couldn't react to the bite
Prakash's family discovered him unconscious with a bleeding leg after a laborer spotted a dead snake near his sandals.
Because he had nerve damage from an old accident, he didn't feel the bite and couldn't react in time.
Though rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival—a heartbreaking reminder to always check your footwear.