Bihar voters to get new IDs: How to submit photo

Polling stations reduced from 1,500 to 1,200

Almost everyone has already sent in their forms (a solid 99% compliance), but about 30,000 people are still trying to get their names added after being left off the draft list.

To make voting day less crowded and more organized, Bihar is reducing the number of voters per polling station from 1,500 to 1,200—so there'll now be around 90,000 polling stations instead of the earlier 77,000.

This rationalization exercise will eventually be carried out across India.

Assembly elections are expected in November before the current term ends on November 22.