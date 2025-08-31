Educate Girls wins 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award
Educate Girls, an Indian non-profit, just made history by winning the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award—Asia's highest honor for transformative leadership.
Since starting out in 2007, they've rallied over 55,000 volunteers across more than 30,000 villages to help girls in rural India get back into school.
Their work in numbers
Their focus is simple but powerful: find girls who aren't in school, help them catch up on reading and math, and work with local communities to change mindsets about girls' education.
So far, they've helped two million girls return to classrooms and supported remedial learning for 2.4 million kids—a real game-changer for places like Rajasthan that once had sky-high female illiteracy.
The award and its significance
The Ramon Magsaysay Award is a big deal—it's named after a former Filipino president and recognizes people or groups making a huge difference in Asia.
For Educate Girls to be the first Indian NGO ever to win it shows just how much their work matters for gender equality and education.
The official ceremony happens November 7, 2025, in Manila.