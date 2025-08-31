Next Article
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange begins hunger strike in Mumbai
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has kicked off an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, demanding 10% reservation for Marathas under the OBC category by having them recognized as Kunbis.
The protest drew a large number of people near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, impacting traffic even as police issued traffic advisories.
This isn't just about 1 protest--it's about the Maratha community
This isn't just about one protest—it's about the Maratha community fighting for access to education and jobs through OBC quotas.
Their push to be classified as Kunbis is facing resistance from existing OBC groups and puts pressure on the government.
How this plays out could potentially reshape reservation policies and caste dynamics across India.