Heavy rains in Uttarakhand disrupt travel; bridge washed away
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have caused serious travel issues.
The Badrinath Highway is blocked in several spots by landslide debris, and a key bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway has been washed away, leaving places like Niti Valley cut off.
CM announces ₹5 lakh relief package
Officials have moved vehicles to safer locations to keep travelers out of harm's way, while disaster teams work non-stop to clear roads.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a ₹5 lakh relief package for families hit by a recent cloudburst in Dewal Tehsil, which left two people missing and injured two others.