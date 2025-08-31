India-China direct flights to resume after 5 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the resumption of direct flights between India and China. The announcement was made during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today in Tianjin. This is the first time in over five years that direct flights will be resumed, as both countries seek to restore political ties amid global trade uncertainties.

Ties India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties During the meeting, PM Modi stressed that "the interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation." He said this cooperation would pave the way for global welfare. The Prime Minister also reiterated India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity.

Travel disruption Direct flights suspended since early 2020 Direct commercial flights between India and China have been suspended since early 2020. This forced travelers to take connecting flights through regional hubs like Hong Kong, Singapore, or Bangkok, increasing travel time and costs. The decision to resume direct flights comes as both countries try to mend their diplomatic ties after tensions along the border in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020.