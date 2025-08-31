India-China direct flights to resume after 5 years: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the resumption of direct flights between India and China. The announcement was made during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today in Tianjin. This is the first time in over five years that direct flights will be resumed, as both countries seek to restore political ties amid global trade uncertainties.
Ties
India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties
During the meeting, PM Modi stressed that "the interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation." He said this cooperation would pave the way for global welfare. The Prime Minister also reiterated India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity.
Travel disruption
Direct flights suspended since early 2020
Direct commercial flights between India and China have been suspended since early 2020. This forced travelers to take connecting flights through regional hubs like Hong Kong, Singapore, or Bangkok, increasing travel time and costs. The decision to resume direct flights comes as both countries try to mend their diplomatic ties after tensions along the border in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020.
Diplomatic thaw
First visit by Modi to China in 7 years
The meeting between PM Modi and President Xi was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. This is also Modi's first visit to China in seven years. The two leaders had met last year at the BRICS summit, which ended a four-year stalemate over military tensions in Eastern Ladakh.