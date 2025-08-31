India is using tech to save elephants from train hits
India is stepping up to protect elephants from deadly railway accidents by rolling out new tech.
Every year, more than a dozen elephants lose their lives on the tracks.
Now, the Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS)—using sensors—will spot elephants near railways and help prevent collisions.
Other technologies, such as thermal cameras, are also being deployed in certain regions.
EIDS had successful trials in Jharkhand earlier this year
EIDS had successful trials in Jharkhand earlier this year, with temple-trust elephants from Uttar Pradesh helping test it out.
Indian Railways is also adding wildlife underpasses, bridges, and even AI-powered alerts in places like Tamil Nadu.
In Odisha, wildlife bridges are being tweaked to attract elephants safely across.
All these moves combine old-school solutions with smart technology to give India's gentle giants a safer path forward.