India is using tech to save elephants from train hits India Aug 31, 2025

India is stepping up to protect elephants from deadly railway accidents by rolling out new tech.

Every year, more than a dozen elephants lose their lives on the tracks.

Now, the Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS)—using sensors—will spot elephants near railways and help prevent collisions.

Other technologies, such as thermal cameras, are also being deployed in certain regions.