Modi's Mann Ki Baat: 'Make this festive season all-Swadeshi'
In his latest Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people to make this festive season all about "Swadeshi"—that means buying and gifting Indian-made products, wearing homegrown brands, and decorating with local goods.
His push comes as Indian exporters are facing tough times due to US tariffs on textiles and gems & jewelry.
Clean energy, local businesses
Modi's call ties in with the ongoing "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" drives that aim to strengthen India's self-reliance.
He also spotlighted how solar energy is changing rural lives—like Devki from Muzaffarpur (aka "Solar Didi"), who improved her income using solar tech.
The message? Supporting local businesses and clean energy can help communities thrive, even when global challenges hit.