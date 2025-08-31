Modi's Mann Ki Baat: 'Make this festive season all-Swadeshi'

Clean energy, local businesses

Modi's call ties in with the ongoing "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" drives that aim to strengthen India's self-reliance.

He also spotlighted how solar energy is changing rural lives—like Devki from Muzaffarpur (aka "Solar Didi"), who improved her income using solar tech.

The message? Supporting local businesses and clean energy can help communities thrive, even when global challenges hit.