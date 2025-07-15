Next Article
Hope emerges for Nimisha Priya as Yemen negotiations advance
Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, was sentenced to death in Yemen for killing her business partner back in 2017.
Now, her execution might be put on hold after Sufi leaders stepped in to help.
Since India doesn't have official ties with Yemen and legal options have run out, religious mediation is the last hope.
Faith-based efforts become crucial when everything else fails
On July 15, a respected Sufi leader will meet the victim's family to discuss accepting diya (blood money), which could legally spare Nimisha's life under Yemeni law.
With no formal diplomacy possible due to Yemen's civil war, this case shows how sometimes faith-based efforts become crucial when everything else fails—especially for Indians stuck abroad.