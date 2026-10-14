How to link Aadhaar with your driving licence
What's the story
Linking your Aadhaar card with your driving license can make verification processes easier and more efficient. Aadhaar linking with a driving licence is generally voluntary. The process may vary depending on your state, but you can usually apply online or visit your local Regional Transport Office (RTO). Here is a simple guide to help you link your Aadhaar with your driving licence.
Tip 1
Gather necessary documents
Before starting the process, keep your driving licence and Aadhaar card handy.
You will need your driving licence number, date of birth, and 12-digit Aadhaar number. Make sure your details are accurate.
You should also have access to the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar, as you may need it to verify your identity through an OTP.
Tip 2
Visit the official transport portal
Visit the official Parivahan Sewa website or the Sarathi portal.
Select your state or union territory and look for an option such as "Link Aadhaar with DL" or "Aadhaar Authentication."
The available options may differ by state. Some state transport department websites may also offer this service.
Tip 3
Enter your details and verify your identity
Enter your driving licence number and date of birth as requested.
Select the option to retrieve your licence details, if available.
Next, enter your Aadhaar number and follow the instructions on the portal.
If OTP verification is required, enter the code sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
Check all the details carefully before submitting the request.
Tip 4
Confirm successful linking
After submitting your request, look for a confirmation message on the portal.
You may also receive an SMS if the service provides this facility. If you do not receive confirmation, check the application status or contact your state transport department for assistance.
If online linking is unavailable, visit the RTO that issued your licence and ask about the offline process.
Carry your driving licence, Aadhaar card, and any forms or copies the office requires.