Hyderabad: 4-year-old girl attacked by school staff member
At Poornima School in Hyderabad, a four-year-old nursery student was allegedly beaten by Lakshmi, a 55-year-old ayah (caretaker).
Lakshmi reportedly slapped the child several times and slammed her head on the floor.
The child's mother, who also works at the school, was busy dropping off other students when it happened.
Thankfully, after being hospitalized with internal injuries, the little girl is now stable.
Why did this happen and what's next?
Police say Lakshmi attacked the child because she feared losing her job to Santoshi—so it was personal rivalry that led to this shocking act.
The school has suspended Lakshmi but is under fire for not reporting the incident right away.
Investigations are ongoing with police checking video footage and talking to witnesses.
The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has visited the hospital to check on the child's well-being and promised strict action against Lakshmi.