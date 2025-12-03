Hyderabad: 4-year-old girl attacked by school staff member

Why did this happen and what's next?

Police say Lakshmi attacked the child because she feared losing her job to Santoshi—so it was personal rivalry that led to this shocking act.

The school has suspended Lakshmi but is under fire for not reporting the incident right away.

Investigations are ongoing with police checking video footage and talking to witnesses.

The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has visited the hospital to check on the child's well-being and promised strict action against Lakshmi.