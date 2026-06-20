Hyderabad begins monthlong special intensive revision of voter rolls

BLOs collecting forms could trigger removals

Booth-level officers (BLOs) will go around polling stations, handing out and collecting forms.

If voters don't return their forms or can't be found, they might get marked as absent or moved away, which could mean getting dropped from the list.

With the actual voters possibly not exceeding 60% of the number mentioned in the 2025 electoral rolls, expect a big trim in numbers after this revision.

Also, for urban folks, forms will be available in English thanks to requests from political parties, so updating should be easier than ever.