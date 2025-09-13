Hyderabad blackout: 8L Airtel users stranded as cables are cut
Since September 11, 2025, Hyderabad has been hit by major mobile and internet outages as the city's power company (TGSPDCL) intensified its drive to cut low-hanging cables for safety.
This move knocked out fiber links to 5G towers, leaving over four lakh Airtel broadband and nearly four lakh Airtel mobile users in areas like Banjara Hills and Madhapur without service.
Hospitals, government offices, tech companies struggle to stay connected
The outages have taken down more than 125 Airtel towers, causing constant call drops and data issues.
Hospitals, government offices, and tech companies are struggling to stay connected.
Frustrated residents are venting on social media as the blackout drags on.
Cable operators protest against TGSPDCL's decision
TGSPDCL says the cable removal is about preventing accidents after recent electrocution deaths during processions.
But with nearly 70-80 lakh people affected and replacement costs soaring to ₹10-12 crore, cable operators protested this week and plan a bigger demo at Indira Park on September 13.
They're demanding an immediate stop to the cuts—and compensation for their losses.