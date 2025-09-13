Hyderabad blackout: 8L Airtel users stranded as cables are cut India Sep 13, 2025

Since September 11, 2025, Hyderabad has been hit by major mobile and internet outages as the city's power company (TGSPDCL) intensified its drive to cut low-hanging cables for safety.

This move knocked out fiber links to 5G towers, leaving over four lakh Airtel broadband and nearly four lakh Airtel mobile users in areas like Banjara Hills and Madhapur without service.