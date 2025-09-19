Hyderabad man loses ₹80 lakh to fake TRAI call India Sep 19, 2025

An 83-year-old retired bank employee from Hyderabad lost over ₹80 lakh after cybercriminals pretended to be from TRAI, the police, and even the Supreme Court.

It all started with a call claiming his Aadhaar was linked to human trafficking—then scammers sent him a fake ATM card and a forged court notice accusing him of serious crimes.

Feeling scared and pressured, he ended up transferring huge sums before realizing it was all a scam.