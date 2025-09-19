Hyderabad man loses ₹80 lakh to fake TRAI call
An 83-year-old retired bank employee from Hyderabad lost over ₹80 lakh after cybercriminals pretended to be from TRAI, the police, and even the Supreme Court.
It all started with a call claiming his Aadhaar was linked to human trafficking—then scammers sent him a fake ATM card and a forged court notice accusing him of serious crimes.
Feeling scared and pressured, he ended up transferring huge sums before realizing it was all a scam.
Cyber police issue warning
Hyderabad cyber police are reminding everyone: Digital arrest isn't real—no official agency will ever ask you for money transfers during an investigation.
If you or someone you know gets a suspicious call like this, report it right away by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.
For tips and updates on staying safe online, check out the Cybercrime Police Station's social media pages.