UP family invents tiger to cover daughter's elopement
In August 2025, a family in Rathaura Purwa village, Uttar Pradesh, claimed their younger daughter was snatched by a tiger—prompting a massive search with police, forest officials, drones, and hundreds of locals.
But when no tiger or girl turned up after hours of searching, doubts started to grow.
Family worried about social stigma
Turns out, the family—led by Prema Devi and her elder daughter Damini—staged dramatic scenes to sell their story.
Under police questioning, it emerged that Kamini had actually run off with her boyfriend Sunny the night before.
The family made up the wild tale because they were worried about social stigma ahead of Kamini's planned wedding in November.
Case against boyfriend
Police have now registered a case against Sunny for elopement after Prema Devi's complaint.
Forest officials also warned that faking wildlife attacks can land people in legal trouble.
The whole episode is a reminder of how social pressure can push families into some pretty extreme actions—even inventing tigers.