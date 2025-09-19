India-Russia ties vs Europe's oil dependency

From September 10 to 16, a team of 65 Indian personnel from the army, air force, and navy took part in Zapad-2025, led by the Kumaon Regiment.

The goal was to boost cooperation and share strategies on conventional warfare and counter-terrorism.

Meanwhile, even though India imports oil from Russia, Europe still buys a lot of petroleum products from India—showing how interconnected these relationships are despite political tensions.

The EU has warned that closer India-Russia defense ties could complicate future relations with Europe.