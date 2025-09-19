Next Article
Rampurhat girl murder: Villagers protest, school shut, political tensions rise
India
Rampurhat, West Bengal, is seeing major protests after a Class 7 girl was found murdered on September 16, 2025.
Villagers blocked roads and demanded justice, even after police arrested Manoj Kumar Pal—a teacher from her school.
The community's frustration is clear, as they continue to protest despite the arrest.
Victim's family demands central agency probe
Villagers forced the authorities to close the school and even confronted the headmaster in their push for answers.
The National Commission for Women has stepped in, urging a speedy investigation and support for the victim's family.
Meanwhile, political tensions are rising—BJP has blamed police inefficiency and the victim's family wants a central agency to step in as police continue their probe.