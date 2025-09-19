PM Modi to boost India's maritime sector: Details here

Maritime projects among many others

Major highlights include the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and new port projects in Kolkata and Paradip Port.

Modi will also check out the Dholera Special Investment Region from the air and visit Lothal's upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex.

Beyond ports, there are upgrades for energy infrastructure and highways, plus expanded facilities at hospitals in Bhavnagar and Jamnagar—so it's not just about ships, but health and connectivity too.