PM Modi to boost India's maritime sector: Details here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Gujarat this Saturday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects totaling over ₹34,200 crore at the "Samudra se Samriddhi" event in Bhavnagar.
A big part of this—₹7,870 crore—is going into boosting India's maritime sector.
Maritime projects among many others
Major highlights include the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and new port projects in Kolkata and Paradip Port.
Modi will also check out the Dholera Special Investment Region from the air and visit Lothal's upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex.
Beyond ports, there are upgrades for energy infrastructure and highways, plus expanded facilities at hospitals in Bhavnagar and Jamnagar—so it's not just about ships, but health and connectivity too.