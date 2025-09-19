Karnataka bank heist: Stolen loot found on top of house

Loot was hidden on top of a dilapidated house

The getaway car hit a bike near Hulajanti village in Maharashtra, where the robbers ditched the vehicle after threatening locals.

Police quickly found the abandoned car with some gold and cash inside. Later, more stolen loot was recovered on top of a dilapidated house in the village.

As of September 19, special police teams are still searching for the suspects and working to recover all valuables.