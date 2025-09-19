Next Article
Karnataka bank heist: Stolen loot found on top of house
India
On September 16, a group of robbers stormed into the SBI branch in Chadchan, Vijayapura district, Karnataka.
They held staff and customers at gunpoint, tied up staff and customers, and escaped with about 20kg of gold jewelry and ₹1.4 crore in cash using a stolen car.
Loot was hidden on top of a dilapidated house
The getaway car hit a bike near Hulajanti village in Maharashtra, where the robbers ditched the vehicle after threatening locals.
Police quickly found the abandoned car with some gold and cash inside. Later, more stolen loot was recovered on top of a dilapidated house in the village.
As of September 19, special police teams are still searching for the suspects and working to recover all valuables.