World should learn from India on quick conflict termination: IAF

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. In response, the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Nine terror launch pads were destroyed, and over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation. Despite drone and missile attacks from Pakistan, India focused on military targets and called off the offensive on May 10.

Conflict termination

Why should we not terminate a conflict, asks ACM Singh

ACM Singh defended India's decision to end the conflict after achieving its objectives. He said continuing the war would have impacted India's preparedness for future missions and economic progress. "If our objectives have been met, then why should we not terminate a conflict?" he asked. "Because any conflict has a lot of price which has to be paid. It will affect our preparedness for the next one. It will affect our economy," he said.