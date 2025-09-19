World should learn from India on quick conflict termination: IAF
What's the story
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has said that the world should take a cue from India on how to quickly end military conflicts. Speaking at an event in Delhi, ACM Singh said, "The main wars that are going on today...be it Russia-Ukraine or the Israel war... They are going on, years have passed, because no one is thinking about conflict termination." He referred to India's swift resolution of Operation Sindoor with Pakistan in May.
Conflict resolution
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. In response, the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Nine terror launch pads were destroyed, and over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation. Despite drone and missile attacks from Pakistan, India focused on military targets and called off the offensive on May 10.
Conflict termination
Why should we not terminate a conflict, asks ACM Singh
ACM Singh defended India's decision to end the conflict after achieving its objectives. He said continuing the war would have impacted India's preparedness for future missions and economic progress. "If our objectives have been met, then why should we not terminate a conflict?" he asked. "Because any conflict has a lot of price which has to be paid. It will affect our preparedness for the next one. It will affect our economy," he said.