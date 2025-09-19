Kerala's new wildlife bill sparks debate: Is it a solution?

Tension between local needs and national laws

This move could change how much power states have over wildlife laws, but it's also stirring up debate.

Kerala has paid over ₹26 crore in compensation since 2020 for wildlife-related damages.

Supporters say the bill helps protect people and crops, but environmentalists warn it might weaken national conservation laws and upset ecological balance if states override central rules.

The big question: Can local solutions work without risking India's broader conservation goals?