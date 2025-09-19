Kerala's new wildlife bill sparks debate: Is it a solution?
Kerala just introduced the Wildlife Protection (Kerala Amendment) Bill, 2025, aiming to tackle rising human-animal conflicts—especially with elephants and wild boars—that have led to nearly 400 deaths since 2011.
The bill lets state officials act faster by allowing them to kill, tranquilize, or relocate animals considered dangerous, and even downgrade protection for bonnet macaques.
Tension between local needs and national laws
This move could change how much power states have over wildlife laws, but it's also stirring up debate.
Kerala has paid over ₹26 crore in compensation since 2020 for wildlife-related damages.
Supporters say the bill helps protect people and crops, but environmentalists warn it might weaken national conservation laws and upset ecological balance if states override central rules.
The big question: Can local solutions work without risking India's broader conservation goals?