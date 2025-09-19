Assam CM working to bring back Zubeen Garg's body India Sep 19, 2025

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is coordinating efforts to bring back the body of beloved singer Zubeen Garg after his sudden passing during a scuba diving trip in Singapore on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Garg, known for hits like "Ya Ali," was just 52.

Sarma is in touch with India's High Commissioner in Singapore to make sure everything moves quickly.