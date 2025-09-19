Next Article
Assam CM working to bring back Zubeen Garg's body
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is coordinating efforts to bring back the body of beloved singer Zubeen Garg after his sudden passing during a scuba diving trip in Singapore on Friday, September 19, 2025.
Garg, known for hits like "Ya Ali," was just 52.
Sarma is in touch with India's High Commissioner in Singapore to make sure everything moves quickly.
Update on body transfer process
Whether an autopsy is needed will decide when Garg's body returns—if required, he may reach Assam by the evening of September 20.
The Chief Minister has promised to keep everyone updated on the process through his posts on X (formerly Twitter).