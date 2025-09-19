NewsBytes explainer: Why Balagere-Begur stretch is infamous for accidents

Politicians, business leaders trade barbs, demand action

These back-to-back incidents show how unsafe and unreliable Bengaluru's roads have become—especially for daily commuters and students.

No one was hurt, but the close calls have sparked frustration online and offline.

Politicians are trading barbs: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh even invited a local CEO to move his company to Vizag for better infrastructure, while Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar called such offers "blackmail" but promised all city potholes will be fixed by November.

Business leaders like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai are also urging quick action to fix these recurring problems.