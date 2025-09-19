NewsBytes explainer: Why Balagere-Begur stretch is infamous for accidents
On September 19, a school bus got stuck when a wheel dropped into an under-construction stormwater drain near Skanda Moksh Society, Panathur-Balagere.
A JCB had to push it out as people watched.
Just a week earlier, another bus nearly toppled after slipping into slush and veering off the broken edge of the road while trying to overtake another vehicle on the same stretch.
Politicians, business leaders trade barbs, demand action
These back-to-back incidents show how unsafe and unreliable Bengaluru's roads have become—especially for daily commuters and students.
No one was hurt, but the close calls have sparked frustration online and offline.
Politicians are trading barbs: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh even invited a local CEO to move his company to Vizag for better infrastructure, while Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar called such offers "blackmail" but promised all city potholes will be fixed by November.
Business leaders like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai are also urging quick action to fix these recurring problems.