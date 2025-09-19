Shashi Tharoor says Kerala leads us in key health numbers

Kerala's literacy rate is a standout at 96.2%, way above the US's 79%. The state also has a slightly lower infant mortality rate (5 per 1,000 live births) compared to the US (5.6), and fewer mothers die during childbirth—18 per 100,000 versus America's 22.3. Plus, only about 0.55% of Keralites face multidimensional poverty; for Americans, it's over 10 times higher at 5.68%.

Life expectancy and GDP

Even though Kerala's economy ($67.9 billion GDP) is tiny next to America's ($30 trillion+), people there live almost as long—74 years on average versus 79.6 in the US.

Tharoor mentioned he saw this trend starting back in his 1997 book; now he says Kerala has actually pulled ahead in these areas.